BLOOMINGTON — Alexandrea Gottfried has been accepted to Indiana University medical school, beginning this fall.
She is a 2016 graduate of Garrett High School and graduated from Indiana University at Bloomington in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in human biology with minors in chemistry and philosophy.
She is the daughter of David and Twylia Gottfried of Avilla.
