Nothing in decades has dominated life in DeKalb County the way the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the community in 2020.
Infections that began with a trickle in late March reached a pace of 250 per week by late November. At year’s end, the county stood on the brink of 3,000 confirmed cases for the year and had surpassed 1,000 for December alone.
DeKalb County ended the year under severe restrictions on public events because of its “red” status — the most strict level of state rules for counties with high spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“It’s been up and down,” DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said about 2020. “There have been weeks of high levels of concern, and then days and weeks of pride that people are doing better — followed by people getting too relaxed and having all kinds of get-togethers and sleepovers and card games.”
Souder found reason for optimism as new cases dropped to fewer than 20 per day over the past week.
“I’ve been real happy seeing the numbers drop like they have,” Souder said. “It’s just been through personal decision-making that worked.
“I think people in our county, according to my observations and what others have told me, are definitely using their masks more and have avoided the gatherings as advised.”
Looking forward, he said, “People need to trust the science. It’s pretty simple. Vaccines will help, and everybody should get one.”
Vaccinations of health workers began in mid-December, with shots for nursing home residents set to follow.
By the time vaccinations are available to the general public, he predicted, “There will be enough other people who have had it that they’ll see good results and few side effects and gain comfort and confidence in the vaccine and its benefits.”
Souder added, “We’ll have an entirely better fall 2021 if enough people get their vaccinations this spring and summer. … We’ll get rid of these restrictions as soon as we get everybody cooperating with vaccinations.”
Local residents’ lives began changing in mid-March, when events began canceling due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued statewide restrictions on March 16. Schools closed their doors, first for a four-week pause, but eventually for the rest of the school year. School cafeterias began distributing thousands of free meals to students at pickup points.
On March 24, a DeKalb High School staff member became the first county resident to test positive for COVID-19.
The first death of a county resident from COVID-19 came on April 14, when a 65-year-old man died in a hospital at Fort Wayne. At the time, the county still had only six confirmed cases of the deadly illness.
It took until April 16 to reach 10 cases in the county, and all the way to June 13 to pass the 100 mark. By year’s end, 100 cases would seem like an encouragingly low total for a single week.
As businesses and institutions closed their doors in the spring, DeKalb County’s unemployment rate soared from 2.8% in March to 21.7% for April. It had recovered to 4% by the most recent report for November.
The virus spoiled a long-awaited celebration of the reopening of Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. After nearly 33 months of renovating following an arson fire in July 2017, the library welcomed an eager public to an open house on March 15, only to close the very next day because of the pandemic.
Many institutions, including the library, did not begin reopening cautiously until late May and early June.
Indiana delayed its primary election by four weeks until June 2. The state dropped its requirement of a reason for absentee voting, and more than 3,200 people mailed their ballots.
In July, DeKalb County’s two major events, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, both canceled their annual September celebrations.
By the time September arrived, however, elements of both festivals survived. RM Auctions and Worldwide Auctioneers both staged their traditional collector car sales in Auburn. The county 4-H program conducted its annual livestock judging at the fairgrounds in Auburn, with exhibitors wearing masks and a limit on spectators.
Schools opened on schedule in August and made it through the first half of the school year with limited interruptions due to virus outbreaks. Garrett Middle School halted classes for the last week of September. Hamilton Community Schools transitioned to e-learning from Nov. 10-30.
But as life returned to greater normalcy, the virus that largely had spared county residents began to surge.
DeKalb County marked its 500th case of COVID-19 on Sept. 28, more than six months after the first case. It took only five weeks to reach 1,000 on Nov. 4, and the pace kept accelerating.
The next 500 cases came in just two weeks by Nov. 18, and case No. 2,000 was reported another two weeks later on Dec. 1. The county reached, 2,500 cases only 11 days later. The pace finally eased in the second half of December.
Early in the pandemic, only a few new cases of the virus made headlines. Infections hit their peak when the health department reported 67 and 66 cases on consecutive days — Dec. 2 and 3.
Responding to the pandemic, people sewed face masks and donated to food banks. Perhaps the most heartwarming reaction came from the annual community Friendsgiving Meal.
Shrugging off a temptation to cancel the event, founder Jeremiah Otis kept the free Thanksgiving meal alive for its seventh year — at 4-5 times its previous size. Otis and a small army of volunteers handed out 1,300 meals during Thanksgiving Week at six sites throughout DeKalb County, growing the event from its previous lone site at Jeremiah’s coffee shop in Auburn.
“This is genuinely an expression of love from the community back to the community,” Otis said. “I’m proud to be a part of a community like DeKalb County … we are making it happen, and I hope we can be an example to other communities about how to get along.”
