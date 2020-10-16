Today
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Drive-through Free Flu Vaccine Clinic and Food Drive at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn. The vaccine will be only for adults, 18 years of age and older. Freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
Saturday, Oct. 17
4 p.m. — Benefit for John Storrjohann, Auburn Moose Family Center. Poker run, $20 per bike, classic car, jeep or automobile. Sign up is 10 a.m. to noon at Four Crowns. Dinner available for a freewill donation. Auction at 5 p.m., followed by karaoke, corn hole raffles and drawing. Children welcome.
Monday, Oct. 19
7-8:00 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women, meeting at Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, Oct. 24
8-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk for freewill donations, with proceeds to fund aviation scholarships.
4-6:30 p.m. — Drive-through spaghetti dinner, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. Adults $8, children 10 and younger, $6. Meal includes spaghetti, bread stick, tossed salad and dessert. Proceeds benefit missions and fellowship committees.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
