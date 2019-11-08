WATERLOO — Director Shanna Lank says she is incredibly proud of the DeKalb High School Marching Baron Brigade’s efforts in this fall’s competition season.
“They have been a tremendous group to work with and have had a great work ethic the entire season,” Lank said Thursday. “The season really speaks for itself. Lots of success, lots of memories created, and a great family bond!”
The Brigade placed 13th out of 20 bands competing in Saturday’s semi-state contest at Pike High School in Indianapolis, sponsored by the Indiana State School Music Association. Only the top 10 bands advanced to this weekend’s state finals.
“We had so much improvement from last year. I feel like this year we bonded as an entire family,” said clarinet player Arayia Weatherspoon in statements provided by Lank.
“I know we didn’t end up where we wanted to be, but I wouldn’t change this season for anything. We grew so much and became closer as a family. We all loved our show, loved each other, and had tons of fun together. I can’t wait to see what our other Brigade programs do this winter!” said senior guard captain Cooper Steward.
Senior flute section leader Madi Greenfield added, “This season, personally, was the best season I’ve been a part of since I joined the Brigade family. Throughout the entire season, everyone had the big goal in mind and worked incredibly hard for it.”
“The Marching Brigade would like to thank our seniors and leadership team for their great leadership, drive and passion this season,” Lank said. “Without your example of hard work and encouragement to our younger Marching Brigade members, we wouldn’t have been nearly as successful.”
During the season, the band earned first-place awards at the Snider Parade of Champions contest and the On the Banks of the Wabash contest at Bluffton High School. The Brigade placed second in the Penn Carnival of Bands competition at Mishawaka and the East Noble Invitational in Kendallville.
Lank added, “We would also like to thank our sponsors for supporting us. It takes a village to ensure the success of this program. Along with that, we would like to thank the fans in the stands each week who cheered us on and showed us their love, the school corporation, faculty and staff for all of their encouragement, and our band parents who dedicated countless hours of picking/dropping off their students! Without all of you we couldn’t be successful! We look forward to what the rest of the school year brings for rest of our Brigade ensembles!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.