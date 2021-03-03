AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Wednesday’s report continues a improving trend in which 35 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of five per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,899 since the start of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s new patients include one between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; two between 51-60; one who is 61-70 years old; and none over the age of 70.
No one over the age of 70 has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past eight days.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 78 deaths in the county.
