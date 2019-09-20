INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to drop to 3.3% for August and remains lower than the national rate of 3.7%, a state agency said Friday.
The last time Indiana's unemployment rate stood at 3.3% was February 2018, the Department of Workforce Development said.
Indiana’s labor force showed a net decrease of 2,135 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 4,260 unemployed residents and an increase of 2,125 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million, and the state’s 64.6% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.2%.
Additionally, August showed this year’s lowest unemployment insurance claims in the reference week.
Private-sector employment in Indiana has grown by 23,000 jobs over the year, but decreased by 2,100 from July. The monthly decrease is primarily due to losses in the sectors of leisure and hospitality, down 1,600, and manufacturing, down 1,500. Losses were partially offset by gains in the sectors of professional and business services, up 900, and financial activities, up 600. Total private employment stood at 2,739,000, which is 6,900 above the December 2018 peak.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
