WATERLOO — Northrop caught fire at the right time in the deciding fifth game at DeKalb Tuesday night and finished off a five-game win over the Barons.
Scores were 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 15-6.
Kills by Hope Moring and Paige Pettis haled DeKalb to an early 4-2 lead in the fifth game, but the Bruins clicked off five straight points as the Barons’ serve receive and passing broke down at the wrong time.
A net violation on Northrop and then a tough serve from Pettis made it 7-6, but the Bruins kept the serve the rest of the way, scoring the final eight points consecutively.
TiAuna White had a kill and Madison Brooks scored a kill from the back row to ignite Northrop’s clinching run.
DeKalb will host Fremont tonight.
