AUBURN — Co-defendants who each are facing multiple charges in a case involving alleged neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest infant twins appeared for hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday.
Billy R. Burrow and Amanda Allard, both of the 6900 block of S.R. 1 Spencerville, each are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. Burrow also is accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
On Tuesday, Burrow’s attorney, DeKalb County deputy public defender Kevin Likes, addressed his motion for the appointment of a defense expert.
Likes said a police affidavit of probable cause alleges significant injuries to the twins. Injuries to one of the twins are alleged to have been initially life-threatening to one of the twins, and still could be, Likes said.
Initial discovery from the state includes well over 200 pages of medical records from Riley Hospital for Children. As there do not appear to have been any eye witnesses to the alleged offenses, Like said, evidence is coming from experts obtained by the state.
Likes asked for fees so the defense can obtain an expert to provide evidence about how the injuries allegedly occurred and the likelihood of the survivability of one of the infants.
In the companion case in which Allard is the defendant and also is represented by the public defender’s office, the same expert could be used, Likes said.
Likes requested $5,000 be provided for the expert. He noted that the public defender’s office has $1,000 in its budget that could be used toward that cost.
Likes noted the case potentially could result in something amounting to a life sentence for Burrow and told the court he has to be able to advise his client about what is in his best interest.
Likes said from his review of medical records, he cannot tell what the survivability of the child is.
Judge Adam Squiller authorized up to $4,000 be given for a defense expert.
“This is an exceptionally serious case. The allegations are very serious. It’s important that this case be given all the attention it deserves,” Squiller said.
Authorizing the expense, Squiller said it is important that Burrow has accurate information when making what potentially could be a life-changing decision.
In a separate hearing Tuesday, Squiller denied a request for a reduction in bail in Allard’s case.
Under questioning from her attorney, DeKalb County deputy public defender Marcia Linsky, Allard said she has been a resident of DeKalb County for two years and would have somewhere to stay if she could post bail. Allard said she believes she would be able to find employment and also has applied for admission to a number of half-way houses.
Linksy said Allard’s bail, which currently is set at $50,000 cash only, is the equivalent of no bail, as she cannot post it.
Linsky asked Squiller to modify it to $50,000, with the ability to post 10% of that amount.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said, by her count, Allard potentially could face a 162-year sentence if convicted and all the sentences on each count be ordered to be served consecutively.
With a 162-year sentence over her head, Allard would have “every motivation in the world” not to remain in DeKalb County and show up for court, Winebrenner added.
Linksy noted Allard turned herself in at the DeKalb County Jail when the warrant for her arrest was issued and has never failed to appear in court in the past.
Squiller agreed the court could not find she was a flight risk.
However, he added, based on the information in the police affidavit of probable cause, he found Allard does present a significant risk of danger to the community, which is why bail was set at the level it was.
In an affidavit of probable cause, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Detective Brady Thomas said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on Oct. 13.
Thomas said he was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
A child abuse pediatrician at Riley provided a report stating the baby had a brain injury, retinal hemorrhages and healing rib fractures. The doctor said the baby’s injuries are characteristic of abusive head trauma and would have been caused by “violent acceleration-deceleration injury.”
The doctor described the baby’s injuries as “catastrophic.”
Thomas said he also received a doctor’s report in reference to the twin boy. The doctor said multiple healing rib fractures were observed that correlate with a history of trauma, the affidavit said.
A doctor stated the rib injuries sustained by both babies are consistent with them being squeezed, the affidavit said.
During the course of his investigation, Thomas said, he located text messages between Burrow and Allard. Thomas said it seems from reading the messages that they were intending on grooming the children to engage in sexual acts with them and also each other.
In the neglect of a dependent charges, Thomas said Burrow and Allard each knew that the other intended to sexually offend both of the babies and that each knew the other was not safe, but placed the children with the other knowing that the situation endangered the children’s lives or health.
In the conspiracy to commit child molesting charges, Thomas said text messages between Burrow and the Allard detailed their extensive plans to molest both babies.
On the child exploitation allegation, Thomas said an analysis of Burrow’s phone revealed multiple photos depicting what appears to be child pornography. The photos were sent from Burrow’s phone to Allard’s phone Thomas said. An analysis of Allard’s phone revealed multiple photos depicting what appears to be child pornography. The photos were sent by text message from Allard’s phone to Burrow’s the affidavit said.
Burrow’s next hearing — a final pretrial conference — is set for March 22. Allard’s final pretrial conference is scheduled for April 19.
