WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday took the initial step in moving forward with consideration of the next round of district facilities upgrades.
The board approved a contract for architectural and engineering design services for a 2003 bond project with Garmann Miller.
The school board has begun the process of considering the next round of district facilities upgrades, which would be financed by a 2023 bond issuance.
Earlier this month, the board conducted a work session at DeKalb Middle School, which was attended by a large audience.
Superintendent Steve Teders explained a facilities assessment was conducted three years ago and a list of priorities was drawn up.
Many of those priorities were completed through a 2021 bond issuance.
A list of potential projects has been compiled, in no order of priority, Teders said at the work session. Teders said the projects will be prioritized based on feedback and a rating metric considering safety and security, utilization, operation and maintenance efficiency, the district’s mission and community pride, and brought back to the board for consideration.
“We know that the exact scope of the project is still being finalized. The project may include improvements at each building within the district,” Garmann Miller said in a letter to the district.
Garmann Miller was a partner with the district in the facilities improvements that were completed through a 2021 bond issuance.
“The construction method may be Construction Manager as Constructor … and if selected, there will be a Request for Proposal … process to select the CMC,” Garmann Miller said.
Garmann Miller said it has prepared a draft agreement based off the last project it completed for the district — the 2021 bond project.
“We will need to fill in the details of the scope and budget when it is ready,” the company added.
Garmann Miller’s fee on the 2021 bond project was 6% of the construction cost. As a partner with the district, the company would offer a reduction to 5.75% on the 2023 bond project, it said.
“I just think we ought to go back to Garmann Miller and give them the opportunity to see if they want to quote their fees as a percentage of different spending levels,” board member Tony Baker said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Now they may be under assumption that we’re going to spend ‘this much money’ … or if after we do all our financial planning, we only spend ‘this much money,’ I would hate for them to get short-changed. So again, if they’re OK with that rate, no matter what the construction costs are in the next two years, OK, I’m fine with that, but I think we ought to at least give them the opportunity to know that the original thought process have passed and may not come to fruition here in the near future.”
“Well, they know coming in that there’s no preconceived dollar amount of this bond, so they knew that when they threw this contract our way. So, for all they know, it could be $2 million,” said the district’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
“If they’re OK with that, I’m fine … just don’t want to see them get short-changed,” Baker said, adding the company has done a “great job” for the district.
“ I think they’re particularly interested in doing work with us too,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
“I’m pretty critical of a lot of things construction-wise and they did a great job. They were good. They were great.”
“I just think it’s imperative at this point that we accept this so we can get moving forward,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
“We can’t do anything without numbers and a scope, so I think at this point this is what we need to do to move forward.“
“I will concur with that. This is what’s needed in order to get a plan moving forward and get the first step getting started,” said board president Greg Lantz.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, three people spoke about the next phase of facilities upgrades.
“I’d like to present the board with a challenge regarding athletic spending and the referendum that we all went through,” said Van Hire of Waterloo.
“I would like you to let a bond be paid off and not dive right back into debt.”
Hire noted a referendum on facilities upgrades several years ago was “resoundingly turned down.”
“Enrollment is flat,” Hire went on.
“You’re not gaining students but you’re not losing them because of poor facilities, so my challenge to you is pay off a bond, and not dive right back into debt.”
Dave Schlemmer of Auburn spoke in favor of upgrades, including improvements to athletic facilities.
“I’ll start with a fun fact,” Schlemmern said. He went on to relate how, when President Joe Biden was in Belgium, driving the limousine was a former DeKalb Baron football player. Riding shotgun was another, Schlemmer added.
“Two Baron football players were taking care of the president, those closely responsible for his safety,” Schlemmer said.
Schlemmer said he texted both men and told them he planned to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. One of the men, without prompting, sent Schlemmer back a text message.
“It was all about what football had done for him. Work ethic … the ability to get along,” Schlemmer said.
“Some people try and frame this as education versus athletics.”
He said the former football player told him, “In my opinion, sports are just as important as any formal classroom.”
“To get where those guys got to today, I would say their participation in extra-curriculars was far more important as diagramming sentences.
“OK, nothing wrong with diagramming sentences … I think that it’s obvious that their participation in extra-curriculars led to what they’re doing now.”
“We’ve requested an upgraded press box since the ‘90s, over and over,” Schlemmer went on.
“Just get out and look at what other schools are doing, and that’s what people do …. All the stuff that’s going on in DeKalb County, all the people that are coming here with the new enterprises and stuff, they’re going to be school shopping, and I think when they pull up to our facility, unless they get out on the field, they’re going to say, ‘These people really don’t care.’”
Schlemmer said he believes the district also needs to further explore avenues for private funding “to help push us over the top on some of these projects.”
“We do need to upgrade facilities. I encourage you to plug on with phase II,” Schlemmer told the board.
Another member of the public said she was not opposed to upgrades.
“However, if the upgrades to the interior of all of the buildings — and this does include the middle school and the elementary schools — were done with the same amount of enthusiasm as the outdoor facilities, then I think more people would be apt to rally behind the changes. Priorities are the issue,” she said.
“My point is, again this is just my opinion, the priorities are not listed correctly. The multiple upgrades to all schools aren’t discussed enough in reference to phase II,” she said.
“We talk about the fields, we talk about athletics, talk about marching band, drumline. No one’s talking about what else is happening in that phase. Lack of communication causes uncertainty, anxiety, and in the end, anger. I would like to see phase II completed with the needed indoor upgrades and given the same amount of zealous as the outside facilities,” the woman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.