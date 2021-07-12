AUBURN — Quick action by an Auburn Police officer may have saved the life of a Tell City man following a car-motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sprott Street, between Lincoln Avenue and William Street.
According to a police report, Auburn Police Officer Craig A. Goble arrived at the scene and found Alex S. Bosell, 32, lying in the grass along the west side of the roadway. In his report, Goble observed that Bosell’s left leg was almost completely amputated from the mid-shin down, and that Bosell was also bleeding profusely from the head area.
Goble applied a police department-issued tourniquet to Bosell’s upper left thigh area to stop the leg bleeding. Goble also applied a bandage to Bosell’s head to stop that bleeding. The officer remained with the victim until medical personnel could take over care.
Police said Bosell was traveling south on his 1989 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Sprott Street at the time of the accident. Bosell told police another vehicle had pulled in front of him and had taken off.
A neighbor, who did not witness the crash, allowed police officers to look at video taken by cameras on his residence that face the street.
In the video, police observed a red Ford Mustang — the driver later identified as Walter A. Treesh, 69, of Auburn — traveling north on Sprott Street as Bosell was traveling south on his motorcycle.
From their review of the video, police said Treesh made a left turn into a parking lot. As Treesh’s Mustang was turning, police said Bosell struck the car with the left side of his body. Treesh continued into the parking lot, where he parked.
Police said Bosell was ejected from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to an accident report. Treesh was not injured, police said.
