AUBURN — Auburn Tri Kappa sold more than 300 mums during its flower sale this year.
“We have almost doubled our sales from 2019,” said Valerie Armstrong, co-chair of TK Flower Sales.
“We are blessed to have such a giving community and can’t wait for next year,” said Erin Thiele, co-chair of TK flower sales.
Tri Kappa of Auburn is a philanthropic organization that supports projects within the community in the areas of charity, culture and education. Tri Kappa was one of the first organizations to contribute to The James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children. Since its inception in 1922, over $1 million has been given to Riley Hospital through state Tri Kappa projects and local gifts. Tri Kappa also supports the Ronald McDonald House. Each year local chapters and state Tri Kappa give over $1.5 million to its endeavors of charity, culture and education.
