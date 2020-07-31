AUBURN — “Top-notch.”
“One of the best of the best.”
That’s how colleagues and friends of the late Keith E. Perry described the former DeKalb Central school district superintendent, who spent a lifetime in education. An Auburn resident for more than 40 years, he died Wednesday at age 82.
Mr. Perry came to the school district as assistant principal of DeKalb High School in 1978. He became the district’s business manager in 1985 and rose to superintendent in 1990, retiring in 2001.
Randy Deetz, who served as a member of the DeKalb Central school board from 1992- 2004, offered high praise for the former superintendent.
“He was a man of great integrity,” Deetz said. “He weighed the facts and came up with the best choice. He was definitely a man of high, high integrity.”
Deetz said Mr. Perry always listened and accepted the input of others, and while not always telling you what you might have wanted to hear, “told you what you needed to hear,” Deetz added.
Deetz said the district’s students always were Mr. Perry’s priority.
“He always put the needs of children first,” Deetz said.
Mr. Perry’s devotion to students was apparent during an interview with this newspaper at the time of his retirement.
While he had a building project on the drawing board or under construction almost constantly during his leadership, bricks and mortar did not rank first in his personal list of accomplishments.
“A facility is a means to an end — it’s not the end. That’s not the important part of the job,” Mr. Perry said in 2001 while taking stock of his career. “I think the focus has to be on improving instruction — that’s what we’re all here for.”
Listing his achievements, Mr. Perry first mentioned the DeKalb County Alternative School. It took struggling students from three high schools in the former McIntosh School at Auburn and helped them work toward diplomas.
Having served as assistant principal at DeKalb High School, he dealt with students who had trouble adjusting to a traditional high school setting. Many were expelled or suspended.
“We saw a definite need to have a setting where maybe those kids could succeed,” he said at that time. After he became superintendent in 1990, Mr. Perry worked with leaders of Garrett and Eastside high schools to establish the alternative school.
“To me, he was one of the fairest and men with great integrity that I have dealt with. He was top-notch, Grade A,” Deetz said of Mr. Perry.
Dale Hummer joined the school district when Mr. Perry was assistant principal at the high school.
“I was under his guidance as a teacher, coach, principal and director of special services for 24 years. He was an outstanding administrator,” Hummer said. He described Mr. Perry as being “very knowledgeable” and “extremely trustworthy.”
“He wanted what was best for the students, faculty and community,” Hummer said.
Hummer also noted Mr. Perry’s organizational skills, saying he always was prepared.
“He was like a quiet, gentle giant,” Hummer said. “He was very kind. His generosity was unbelievable. He was a very humble person, one of the best of the best. … He was a friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.