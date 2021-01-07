Auburn Mayor Mike Ley rides with Auburn Street Department employee Tyler Brandon in one of the department’s new dump trucks on Jan. 1 as they salted streets after an ice storm. During his first term in office, Ley has visited employees in several city departments to experience their jobs.

