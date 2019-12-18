AUBURN — The DeKalb Humane Society will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at 2 p.m. at the intersection of C.R. 11-A and C.R.56, just west of the Interstate 69 exit 326 interchange.
This ceremony will take place at the site of a new animal shelter, with construction set to begin in the spring. The new building will replace the existing animal shelter along U.S. Highway 6, west of Butler.
