Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 20-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Amber N. Riecke, 38, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. March 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eulice Combs, 42, of the 2800 block of North Clark Street, Kimmell, was arrested at noon March 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Isaiah Gaona, 20, of the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. March 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana; and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
David Frye, 42, of the 200 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. March 21 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Spencer Bemis, 34, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. March 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging addiction treatment court violations for invasion of privacy as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor.
