AUBURN — The annual DeKalb County United Way Day of Caring will take place Friday, with volunteers working on projects in Ashley, Auburn, Butler, Corunna, Garrett, St. Joe and Waterloo.
A total of 47 projects are scheduled to be undertaken throughout the county. Teams of volunteers representing numerous businesses, organizations, groups and individuals will be performing tasks at the worksites.
Among the participating groups is the Garrett High School football team, which will work on projects at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Cente in Garrett. A team representing the newly formed Better Together organization will help on a project to assist a Garrett homeowner. A team from the City of Auburn will volunteer at Image of Hope Ranch, and Serenity House representatives will work on projects at the DeKalb County Council on Aging and on the home of a Butler resident.
This year's Day of Caring will see a return to its traditional format. Last year's event was modified due to COVID-19 state regulations, with projects scheduled individually and most work taking place outdoors.
