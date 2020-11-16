ASHLEY — Two people, one of them an Auburn man, died in a two-vehicle crash about a mile south of Ashley just before 7 a.m. Monday.
Kevin Dale Heath, 61, of Auburn and Izah R. Webb, 20, of Griffith died from their injuries, Indiana State Police said.
The crash occurred on C.R. 27, just south of C.R. 6.
Master Trooper Tim Myers’ preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2015 Kia Optima passenger car, driven by Webb, was traveling south on C.R. 27. For an unknown reason, Webb’s vehicle went left of center just south of C.R. 6, crashing head-on into a northbound red 2008 Kia Sportage passenger car driven by Heath.
Due to the extensive damage to both vehicles, rescue personnel from the Ashley Fire Department were required to extricate both drivers.
After extrication, Webb immediately was flown from the scene by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at the medical center, Webb succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said Heath is believed to have died instantly from the severity of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
The vehicles had no other occupants, police said. Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and airbags deployed in both vehicles.
Notifications have been made to immediate family members of both drivers.
This crash and the causation factors that may have contributed to the incident remain under investigation by an Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction team and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. There is no further information to release as this time, police said.
Myers was assisted at the scene by several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, Parkview EMS, Ashley Fire Department, Parkview Samaritan, Waterloo Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Coroner’s office and Riverside towing company. Also assisting were officers from the Parkview Police Department and the Parkview chaplain’s service at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.