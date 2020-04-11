GARRETT — A 4.0 grade average and a full schedule of sports and school activities have earned Garrett High School senior Cole Bergman selection as a 2020 Indiana Regional Academic All-Star.
The Indiana Association of School Principals chose 40 students from around the state as Indiana Academic All-Stars, with 50 more recognized as Academic All-Star Regional honorees.
The All-Stars were selected from a field of 280 nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities and take on leadership roles in those activities, the organization said.
Every accredited public and private high school may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star.
Bergman and Ian Schowe of East Noble High School are the two All-Stars from Indiana’s northeast corner counties.
On one day this week, Bergman took part in three online classes and still found time to donate plasma.
That may have seemed like an easy day to Bergman, considering the whirlwind schedule he kept up during his high school years.
“The fact that I’ve been involved in so much has helped me to be organized,” Bergman said.
He participated in football and wrestling and threw the discus and shotput on the track and field team.
His football honors include all-conference, coaches’ association all-state, the Indianapolis Colts academic all-star team, and WPTA scholar-athlete of week.
In wrestling, he advanced to the semi-state, was selected for the KPC Media Group all-area team, received another WPTA scholar-athlete award and was designated an academic all-state performer.
Bergman played the saxophone in the school marching band, pep band and jazz band.
He was elected to the student council and as a class officer and chosen for the National Honor Society. He participated in Sources of Strength, which helps troubled fellow students cope with stress.
Bergman served as a member of the Garrett Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and DeKalb’s VOICE, a youth philanthropy arm of the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
“My parents have always been really supportive of me. They want me to try my hardest,” Bergman said about his motivation. His sports coaches always made academics a priority, he added.
Bergman is the eldest of four children of Kelly and Ali Bergman. The family includes his sisters, Kaitlyn, Kelsey and Kylie.
This fall, Bergman will continue his education at Wabash College in Crawfordsville.
“It really reminds me of the close-knit community I’ve had in Garrett,” Bergman said about Wabash. “The academics are great, and the alumni network is also really supportive.”
At Wabash, Bergman intends to major in English and play on the football team.
“English has always come easily to me,” he said, and advisers counseled him to choose a bachelor’s degree he enjoys if he intends to study law.
Bergman aspires to enroll in law school at Indiana University or the University of Notre Dame.
“Ever since I was young, I thought helping people was one of the biggest goals you could have as a career,” Bergman said. “Defending them through the law always appealed to me.”
The Academic All-Star program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University-Bloomington and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to give academic achievement the prestige it deserves; motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence; provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Selection of each high school’s nominee is based upon a mathematical formula that combines the SAT or ACT composite score and the seven-semester grade-point average; academic achievements and honors, courses and extracurricular activities; and other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
