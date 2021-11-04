WATERLOO — Leah Hefty, a teacher at DeKalb High School recently received a $500 MAC Grant from McDonald’s.
Hefty plans to use the money to help educate the future farmers of Indiana. She’ll use the money to purchase an incubator to help her students learn about the life cycle of a chicken by watching a fertilized egg transform into a baby chick.
McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and southwest Michigan are supporting teachers by presenting a series of MAC Grants this fall. Each $500 MAC Grant is designed to help local teachers return to the classroom in a safe, engaging way.
MAC Grants are designed to provide educators with the resources they need to create new and exciting learning experiences for their students. This sentiment rings especially true this year as teachers everywhere continue to adapt to all the challenges faced in education. We hope this MAC Grant will allow for some unique projects and enhanced classroom experiences for students.
