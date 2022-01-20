FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation Wednesday announced it is partnering with the James Foundation to help DeKalb County students achieve a college education.
The James Foundation recently awarded Questa a four-year grant to support at least five DeKalb County students a year in the Questa Scholars Program.
Questa Scholars receive up to $5,000 a year over four years — $20,000 in total — to help fund their college education. Funding is a loan with the opportunity for significant debt forgiveness. When scholars live and work in northeast Indiana after graduation, 50% of their Questa loan is forgiven. If scholars attend and graduate from a Questa partner school, another 25% of their loan is forgiven. Questa partners with 12 colleges and universities in the region.
“The James Foundation believes that education empowers citizens and opens doors of opportunity,” said Kendra Klink, executive director of the James Foundation. “Our partnership with Questa not only benefits individual students, but also contributes to the overall community by engaging graduates to live and work in our region.”
Questa serves the 11-county region of northeast Indiana. Applicants must be a resident of the region to eligible for funding. Scholars can live and work in any of the 11 counties after graduation to receive debt forgiveness.
“Financial obstacles and fear of overwhelming debt can prevent talented students from pursuing a college education,” said Liz Bushnell, executive director of Questa. “For many students, Questa funding is the difference that makes their college dreams a reality. We are so grateful for our partnership with the James Foundation to increase the number of students we fund in DeKalb County.”
High school seniors can apply for the Traditional Scholars program now through March 15. Current college students and adult learners can apply for the Contemporary Scholars program, which is open for applications year-round. Both applications are available at questafoundation.org.
Since 1937, Questa Education Foundation has been helping individuals access post-secondary education, graduate with less debt, and become contributing members of northeast Indiana’s workforce. Questa’s vision is to lead the region with innovative solutions that empower lifelong learners to achieve their educational dreams with financial freedom, ensuring the future and success of northeast Indiana.
The James Foundation Inc. believes that by serving as civic stewards, quality of life will be enriched acting as a catalyst to undertakings that strengthen both families and community. By enhancing existing social platforms and providing new educational and cultural opportunities, citizens will be empowered and inspired to initiate and cultivate positive change in all life experiences, nourishing vitality across the community, the foundation believes.
