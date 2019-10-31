AUBURN — The Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will celebrate its first year with a Birthday Party Dinner and Cabaret, Nov. 12 at Bridgewater Golf Club on Morningstar Road in Auburn.
The organization will celebrate completing its first year of academy classes, ending its first season of successful performances and beginning a Theater Club.
“We’ve also received our 501©3 status from the IRS and have had over 100 local families participate in one or more of the activities provided by Excelsior, and we can’t wait to see what the future brings,” said Kent Johnson.
Tickets priced $50 each or $80 for two are available on the Excelsior website or at Littlejohn Auctions office on the south side of Auburn’s courthouse square. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday.
“You’ll get a great dinner and a fun-filled evening of entertainment by our Excelsior Singers, students and theater performers,” Johnson said. He invited anyone with questions to call him at 413-3747.
