Four-vehicle crash sends one to the hospital
AUBURN — One person was taken to the hospital in a four-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East 7th Street, Auburn Police reported.
Police said Mary R. Buckles, 65, of Auburn, was taken to the hospital after complaining of back pain.
According to a police report, a 1995 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Caiden D. Sattison, 18, of Columbia City, was driving west on 7th Street when a 2003 Saturn LS, driven by Sharon A. Eldridge, 85, of Auburn, stopped in front of him.
Police said Sattison struck the rear of Eldridge’s vehicle, which then struck the rear of Buckles’ 2011 Kia Rio. That impact pushed Buckles’ vehicle into the rear of a 2007 Chrysler 300, driven by Tiffany L. Greenwood, 56, of Auburn.
Three of the vehicles were drivable, but police said the Eldridge vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Total damage was estimated to be between $5,001-$10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.