GARRETT — The 13th annual Swingin’ for St. Martin’s Golf Benefit will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Garrett Country Club.
American Legion Post 97 and Peoples Charitable Foundation are the event partners, with Credo Family Medicine as the Great Ball Drop partner.
All proceeds raised by the event will support the St. Martin Clinic’s mission to serve the health needs of uninsured and uninsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
Registration forms will be mailed to previous golfers and sponsors, and brochures will be available at the Garrett County Club. Golfers also can register online at smhcin.org/golf-registration.
The event begins with team check-in and a continental breakfast at 7 a.m.
The Great Golf Ball Drop will take place at 7:55 a.m. Numbered golf balls will be sold for $25 each and placed in a container to be dropped over a putting green by Garrett Utilities. The ball closest to the pin will win a $500 cash prize. Balls will be available from board members, the clinic staff and volunteers starting July 1.
The Florida Scramble tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. The registration donation of $360 for a four-person team includes use of acart, greens fees, two drink tickets, lunch, and a gift for each golfer.
Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams and the top women’s team. Games on the course will include a bucket raffle and 50/50 raffle.
