WAWAKA — After a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan Button Society will bring its “Button Expo 3: The World of Buttons” to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn.
And while the museum may be used to hosting out-of-state organizations, this Michigan organization has the distinction of being led by a Hoosier — Joy LeCount of Wawaka serves as its president.
“Motoring through a Button Hole” is the theme for the expo, linking the art and history of buttons to automotive history. The expo is one-day-only event, Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but many dealers will have buttons for sale.
Current Indiana COVID-19 guidelines will be observed while visiting the museum. Button Expo 3 organizers request that masks be worn in the showroom out of respect to those with compromised immune systems.
LeCount said the expo will feature an amazing array of buttons — historical, antique, vintage, artistic, commemorative and themed — through a variety of interactive and educational programs and activities.
“My friend, William Hentges of Plymouth, Michigan, is a retired automotive designer,” LeCount said. “He will present ‘Motoring through a Button Hole’ at 1 p.m.”
Pianist JoNel Kurtz of Wawaka will provide music between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Visitors will enjoy sorting through trays of buttons at no charge in Poke Box Alley, LeCount said. The term “poke box” refers to the trays filled with buttons, where treasures of any vintage may be found.
Dealers will have at least one education display or hands-on activity. Visitors will have opportunity to create their own mini card mounts, choosing their own buttons to complete an illustrated card.
Other creative activities include button-making for shrink art, metal buttons covered with fabric, and ink drawing designs.
Visitors can go on a button scavenger hunt, finding and checking off buttons on a list, and take a guess at how many buttons fill a very large glass jar.
Button displays will span time, showcasing buttons from the 19th century through the present. Exhibits will include tailor’s specialty buttons, used on trousers, overalls and gloves, and buttons made of materials such as rubber, horn, pearl and Battersea pewter.
Themed buttons will feature designs in transportation (automobiles, trains, planes), equestrian (horse and rider), animal life, Route 66, military, Casein/Colt, and others.
LeCount said Button expos were held in 2018 and 2019 in Shipshewana, but the 2020 event was canceled. The concept for the expo came from Michigan Button Society member Carol Danhauser, who thought the expo would be a good way to introduce the hobby of button collecting.
The Michigan society has received a $500 educational grant from the National Button Society for the expo. The Indiana Button Society, based in southern Indiana, is expected to attend the expo in Auburn.
