AUBURN — An early contributor to the creation of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club was honored posthumously during Thursday’s kick-off luncheon of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
ACD Festival board president Mike Boswell announced Harry H. Denhard was the recipient of the Del Mar Johnson Friend of the Festival Award.
“I see the blank looks. I see em’ ‘cause I had the same one when the committee told me, ‘Harry Denhard’s going to be our winner.’ I thought, ‘Harry, you out here somewhere?’ He’s not. Who is Harry Denhard?”
Boswell then went on to relate details of Denhard’s life. Born on Christmas Day, 1919, Denhard lived a bohemian lifestyle on a farm in upstate New York.
“OK, I can see it. The question is, ‘Why are we honoring a farmer, a philosopher, an extreme introvert, a veteran, and someone who, in his later years, lived in a Walden Pond-type of setting in upstate New York?’
“Well, the answer is ‘Harry Denhard was a tinkerer,’” Boswell told the gathering.
Denhard bought his first ACD car, a Duesenberg, when he spotted it on the streets of New York after the Depression. The owner could not afford to own it and drive it so Denhard bought it, tinkered with it, made it run, kept it for a while and sold it, Boswell said.
According to Denhard’s son, David, his father loved Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs because he believed they were unique, since they were manufactured in the United States and were not mass-produced.
Over his lifetime, Denhard owned many Auburns, several Cords and the aforementioned Duesenberg, Boswell said.
He’d buy the cars, fix them up and sell them.
“He always had one or two automobiles around his farm just to tinker with and to drive. As a matter of fact, on a snowy day in 1952, his wife, Jean, who was pregnant with their son, David, was transported to the local hospital for his birth in a 1935 Auburn Boattail Speedster,” Boswell continued.
Boswell described Denhard’s contributions to the ACD Club and the ACD Festival as being “monumental.”
He explained that Denhard placed an ad in Motor Trend magazine in 1955 to see if anyone would be interested in a reunion of the owners of Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs. He received a fairly good response and the first meeting of ACD car owners was held in Pennsylvania in 1955. The first reunion in Auburn was held in 1956.
“Again, Harry Denhard’s doing,” Boswell said.
“One member of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce saw the benefit of the Auburns and Cords and Duesenbergs returning. His name was Del Mar Johnson. Del Mar said, ‘We need to continue this tradition,’ and he made sure that it happened,” Boswell added,
Denhard passed away in April 2004 at the age of 84.
“For those of us who love the Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs and the festival named for these beautiful automobiles, we owe a debt of gratitude to Harry Denhard for his foresight, his stubbornness and his continual push for the ACD Club and the reunion for some of the most beautiful automobiles the world has ever seen,” Boswell said.
Accepting the award on Denhard’s behalf was ACD Club president Bob Becker.
“It’s a very nice surprise for the club, and without Harry, we all would not be here obviously,” Becker said.
“This is a very, very nice award for us to receive in honor of our impetus to kind of get this club started through that Motor Trend magazine ad in 1955.”
“This is a very nice honor for the club in honor of all those people who started it and for all of us that are keeping it going. This is amazing,” Becker added.
Also during Thursday’s luncheon, Judy and Tim Butler presented the annual Bob Butler Hoosier Tour Award, in memory of their husband and father, to Pat Leahy.
Auburn couple Bill and Mary Hohler were recognized for their service to the festival and the community when Kari Ackerman presented them with the “Time for Auburn” award in memory of her late father, Jack Randinelli.
Ackerman commended the Hohlers for the service and volunteerism.
“Whatever needs to happen, they are there and they are doing it,” she said.
The luncheon program included reports and highlights from ACDA Museum executive director Brandon Anderson and National Auto and Truck Museum executive director Dave Yarde.
Anderson noted the improvements that have taken place at the museum, including a new roof, and the elevator that recently was put back into operation after being down for about a year. He noted the improvements that have taken place on Wayne Street outside the museum, and the museum’s acquisition of a former filling station property that will become green space.
Yarde reported NATM is in the process of competing a new exhibit of vintage NASCAR race cars. He also detailed the museum’s youth program that is overseen by about 30 volunteers.
ACD Festival director Leslie Peel noted that planning and putting the festival together is a year-long endeavor and thanked all those who help contribute to its success.
The annual luncheon is known as the official festival kick-off of festival, with participants in this year’s Hoosier Tour returning to the city after visiting Decatur, Anderson and Carmel.
Along with enjoying the festivities, those attending the luncheon took time to extend their thoughts to two Hoosier Tour participants who were injured during an accident Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.