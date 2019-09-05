WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will host a youth substance abuse prevention presentation Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. in the DeKalb High School auditorium.
Officer Jermaine Galloway, a nationally recognized expert in the field, will present “High in Plain Sight.” The event is free for all students, parents and community stakeholders from DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools.
The event is sponsored by United Way of DeKalb County, DeKalb Health and Drug Free DeKalb.
