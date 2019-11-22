Today
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse; scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk for freewill donations, with proceeds to fund aviation scholarships.
Holiday bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. There will be baked goods, home-made candies, crafts, small gift ideas and a variety of vendors.
Christmas bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser St., Ashley. Call Kay at 260-541-0689 for information.
Christmas Stroll sponsored by Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at four decorated homes and 10 businesses and public buildings in and around Auburn; tickets $10 in advance, $12 on the day of the stroll or $5 for individual homes.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 C.R. 15; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Chili and pie night, 5 p.m., Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Monday
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday
Walk-in flu vaccine clinic, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2–4 p.m. at the DeKalb County Health Department. 220 E. 7th St., Auburn. Regular flu vaccine for ages 6 months and older, first come, first served until the vaccine is gone.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-5:30 p.m., American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade, 7 p.m., South Main Street, south and east sides of courthouse square, followed by lighting of the Frosty display.
Monday, Dec. 2
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart, Avilla.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion post, 118 North Broadway, Butler; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association, meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th Street. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Contributions will be collected for a family from the DeKalb County Christmas Bureau. Contact Jean at 908-7678 or Kay at 925-3247 by Sunday, Dec. 1, to make a meal reservation.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery.
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Community Center, South Wayne Street, Angola.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until the food is gone, $10.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Betz Nursing Home, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Auburn Plaza temporary library farewell parties, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at 1029 W. 7th St., Auburn, with hot cocoa and cookies served; sponsored by Eckhart Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
DeKalb Community Holiday Sing, 6-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; led by the DeKalb High School choirs; followed by refreshments and caroling throughout Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Jan 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Feb. 14
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
