Library, studio hosting painting class
AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library and The Window Nook Studio are partnering to offer a painting class celebrating kindness and togetherness on Thursday, June 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the main library. This class is open to any adult.
All supplies will be provided. Registration is required as space is limited. To register, go to this program’s entry on the library’s online calendar: epl-lib.libcal.com/event/10736162.
This program is part of Read. Do. Explore.: All Together Now!
Read. Do. Explore. offers six weeks of programming and opportunities to engage with the library and the community around a different theme. This summer, the library will be celebrating what brings us together as a community, with All Together Now.
