AUBURN — The city of Auburn has announced that Republic Services has rescheduled the city’s free spring cleanup.
The cleanup will occur over a period of four months — May through August — instead of the typical four-week period, as Republic catches up from the COVID-19 situation in the area.
The new dates for spring cleanup are:
• southwest, May 11-15;
• northwest, June 15-19;
• northeast, July 20-24;
• southeast, Aug. 17-21.
Dividing lines for the quadrants are 7th Street and Cedar Creek.
Other than the dates, nothing else about spring cleanup is changing. said Mayor Mike Ley.
Items should be placed at the curb on the Monday morning of the week each zone is scheduled.
Republic will pick up items sometime during that week by making a one-time pass only.
“We know this has been an inconvenience for many — and we appreciate your patience as we all adjust during this unprecedented time,” Ley said in a news release.
“Please do NOT put anything out at the street until the week scheduled for your section of the city,” Ley added. “We have a beautiful city, let’s keep it looking that way.”
