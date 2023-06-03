AUBURN — Graphic Packaging International has notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development it will close its manufacturing plant at 1201 S. Grandstaff Dr.
The closure will affect 70 employees, the notice said.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification from Auburn plant manager David Scott, dated May 24, states, Graphic Packaging International, LLC is permanently closing its converting facility located in Auburn.
“While the exact closure date will depend upon multiple business plan factors, the facility is expected to cease operations and close on or about Friday, August 4, 2023,” the notice states.
“The expected first separations will occur during the 14-day period beginning on August 4, 2020,” the notice reads.
“Employees at the facility are not represented, and there are no bumping rights, Employees affected by this action will be notified individually.”
The notice includes an attachment that lists the names and job titles of the 70 employees affected.
The company, which is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, told Inside INdiana Business the decision to close the facility came after an evaluation of the company’s manufacturing footprint.
A company spokesman told IIB the most cost-effective outcome included consolidating Auburn production into the company’s broader network of plants.
IIB said the company spokesperson stated GPI is committed to assisting the affected employees during the transition and the employees are encouraged to apply for other positions at GPI if they are interested and qualified, and GPI will provide outplacement services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.