GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library has announced it will no longer charge late fees. The change was implemented March 12.
Throughout most of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, Garrett Public Library halted the accumulation and collection of fines and fees as part of its COVID-19 response.
“Given a year to observe the effects of being fine-free on the library, we found we were better equipped to make this decision and adopt this strategy officially,” the library said in a news release.
For patrons, this means overdue fines no longer will accrue on their accounts. Administration fees for the processing of lost or damaged items and collections referral no longer will be charged. In addition, all fines of the above types have been waived from all patron accounts that incurred those fines, resulting in a clean slate for almost everyone.
“We would like to stress that patrons are still responsible for lost or damaged items, and that the associated replacement cost of those items will be charged to patron accounts in the event they are marked lost or damaged. Similarly, accounts with standing replacement fees for lost or damaged items will not see those charges waived. If this presents a difficulty, please let us know and we will work towards a solution. Patrons will still receive regular notices for overdue items, though they will not be charged for them,” the library stated.
People can call 357-5485 with questions about the new policy.
“Garrett Public Library is more excited than ever to make our services more accessible to everyone,” the library stated.
