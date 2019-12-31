Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.