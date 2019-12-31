Auburn and Butler will begin next year with new mayors as a result of elections in 2019, one of the top stories of the past year.
When county residents vote in 2020, for the first time they will use vote centers instead of local precincts.
Voters in 2019 rejected a $37.6 million building project for DeKalb Central Schools, but approved a property tax increase that will keep Hamilton Community Schools open.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital will care for the health of county residents in the coming year, following this year’s affiliation of Parkview and DeKalb Health.
Technically in Steuben County, but on the northern border of DeKalb County at Ashley, Brightmark Energy will open a new plant in 2020 to convert plastic waste into fuel and wax products.
Details of the year’s top five stories:
New mayors elected
Republican Mike Ley won election as Auburn’s next mayor Nov. 5, capturing 56% of the votes to outpace Democrat Sarah Payne.
Ley, 62, will take office Wednesday, replacing Norm Yoder, who is retiring after 20 years in the mayor’s chair.
On election night, Ley said the city’s voters told him, “They want to maintain what Auburn is, and why it makes us so special, and we want to do that. We’re going to enhance it, we’re going to grow it and we”re going to add to it, but we’re not going to change it. Auburn’s going to be just as great in four years as it is today, as it has been for 119 years.”
During his campaign, Ley emphasized his experience as a former building administrator for the city from 1986-1999. He said during his tenure with the city, he served as an assistant to Mayor Norman Rohm.
Political newcomer Mike Hartman won the Republican nomination for Butler mayor in the May primary election. He went on to become mayor with no opponent in the fall election.
Hartman defeated challengers Ron Baker and Jerry Eldridge in the primary with 154 total votes. Baker placed second with 79 votes, and Eldridge finished with 26.
The three were vying to replace outgoing Republican Mayor Ron Walter, who announced at the end of 2018 that he would not seek another term in office.
Garrett will see no change in its mayor’s office. With 61.4% of the vote, Mayor Todd Fiandt was reelected to a second term over Republican challenger Larry Getts. The final tally saw Fiandt earning 595 votes and Getts with 374.
“I am just humbled by it all,” Fiandt said upon learning the election results. “And I am excited to get started on the next term.”
School referendums
Also on Nov. 5, voters in the Hamilton Community Schools district gave a resounding “yes” in a referendum to continue an extra property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value to operate the schools.
The supplemental tax rate will continue for eight years and was deemed necessary to ensure the schools’ doors stay open.
A total of 804 votes were cast in favor of the referendum, with 344 opposed.
In a failed referendum in November 2018, residents voted against increasing property taxes by 71 cents per $100 of property value. School district Superintendent Tony Cassel said he believed the 71-cent rate proposed then was too high.
“Having a whole year to really be fiscally responsible allowed us to lower that rate,” he said. “I made a promise to this community that I’d look out for the kids and staff and the taxpayer. I tried to be true to that.”
By a margin of 58% to 42%, voters in the DeKalb Central school district decided in May that a proposed $37.6 million school facilities upgrade would not move forward.
The proposal called for improvements to James R. Watson Elementary School, DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School.
“We were as surprised as anybody” by the result, said Patrick Hunter of Corunna, a board member for Yes 2 DeKalb County, a political action committee that encouraged a “no” vote on the referendum.
DeKalb Central school board members later implemented smaller portions of the rejected project. In August, they voted to buy new heating boilers for DeKalb High School at a maximum price of $919,000. In October, the board approved $4.95 million in building improvements at J.R. Watson Elementary School of Auburn, including a new, larger cafeteria and kitchen and renovations of an enclosed courtyard.
Over the summer, the board conducted a “listening tour,” seeking feedback from the community.
DeKalb Health becomes Parkview
DeKalb Health has joined forces with Parkview Health, the organizations said in a news release Oct. 1.
The Auburn hospital becomes the sixth community hospital to join Parkview Health and will be named Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
“We’re proud to welcome DeKalb to Parkview Health,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO of Parkview Health. “Our organizations share a commitment to delivering excellent, community-centric care, and this partnership will strengthen the foundation of health and well-being for Auburn and the surrounding communities.”
“Together, we will honor the history of DeKalb Health and continue to build on its success. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide high-quality care in DeKalb County for many years to come,” said Tasha Eicher, who became president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital after serving as CEO at DeKalb Health since March 2018.
Until the affiliation, DeKalb Health had been an independent hospital since it opened in 1964 as DeKalb Memorial Hospital.
As with Parkview Health’s other community hospitals, Parkview DeKalb Hospital will maintain a local board of directors and its own foundation for philanthropic efforts, a news release said.
Putting plastics to use
ASHLEY — Brightmark Energy, a San Francisco-based waste and energy development company, broke ground in May for the nation’s first commercial-scale plastics-to-fuel plant at Ashley.
The company said 136 full-time manufacturing jobs will be created when all phases of the 112,000-square-foot facility are operational. The plant is expected to start operations late in 2020 with 70 employees.
Brightmark will use a state-of-the-art plastics-to-fuel process by which waste, including hard-to-recycle items such as plastic film, flexible packing, styrofoam and children’s toys — will be made into useful products including fuels and wax.
“This sustainable technology directly addresses an acute problem facing our nation: More than 91% of the 33 million tons of plastic produced in the U.S. each year is not recycled,” Brightmark Energy CEO Bob Powell said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “These products end up sitting in landfills for thousands of years or littering our communities and waterways. This technology offers a tremendous opportunity to combat a major environmental ill and create positive economic value in the process.”
The facility will convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax in a process that is expected to be 93% efficient.
County will use vote centers in 2020
The DeKalb County Election Board in October approved a plan to use vote centers, beginning with the May 2020 primary election.
Currently, DeKalb County voters cast their ballots at their assigned precincts. Until now, 39 precincts in DeKalb County have been housed at 18 polling sites.
Now, a voter will be able to vote at any vote center location. Voters also will have increased early voting opportunities at certain vote centers that will be open before Election Day, according to the plan.
The plan establishes 10 vote centers throughout the county: the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
