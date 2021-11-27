GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool and the church’s Altar Guild will co-host their annual Cookie and Candy Walk from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 4 in the church fellowship hall at 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Visitors will be able purchase containers to fill with cookies or candy. The cost is $6 for a small container and $9 for a large container. Candy boxes will be available to purchase separately at the same cost.
After buying empty containers or boxes, visitors may walk the aisles of cookies and candies to choose their favorites.
Children can stop at the cookie decorating table and decorate a cookie or two at no charge. If desired, the children’s decorated cookies may be packaged to take home. Also, the cafe will be open for a complimentary treat and beverage for all guests.
Zion’s Board of Education will also have small felt flag banners with faith-based sayings on them for $1 each. The proceeds from these will be used to support the church’s Sunday School Program and would make nice stocking stuffers, a package decor or can easily be hung on a wall.
This year, preschool proceeds will go to educational resources. Altar Guild proceeds will go to continue their work within the congregation.
Visitors are welcome to wear masks but they will not be required.
