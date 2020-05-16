Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway, Butler. The agenda includes: salary recommendations; bid opening; and summer credit classes.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in Door 24. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are recommended. There will be no more than 25 people permitted. The public is invited to attend this meeting virtually at this web address: https://vimeo.com/event/39207.The agenda includes: student handbooks; textbook rental and fees; food service vendors; meal pricing; and a resolution for a temporary loan. There will be a closed executive session immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville Sewer District, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, closed executive session to discuss personnel, Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
