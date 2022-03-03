AUBURN — A DeKalb County Jail inmate struck a kitchen window at the jail 16 times with a stove top grate in an attempt to escape, according to documents filed Tuesday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Austin Wakeman, formerly of Garrett and who currently is incarcerated, is charged with attempted escape after an alleged incident at the jail on Feb. 23.
In a police affidavit of probable cause, First Sergeant Jared Ulrick, who was on call for the jail on that date, was contacted by an officer who stated Wakeman — an inmate worker — had attempted to escape by smashing out the kitchen window.
Ulrick said he was informed that Wakeman was restrained and taken to the segregation area of the jail for housing. Wakeman had been in custody at the jail since August 2021 on a Level 5 felony burglary charge.
Ulrick said the facility was placed on lockdown. After arriving at the jail, Ulrick said, he went to the 9th Street side where he saw the far west kitchen window was smashed and cracked completely.
Ulrick said he went inside the jail to the kitchen and located a hole in the window through which he could feel cold air. A few feet away from the window, Ulrick said, he located a stove top burner on the ground with an over mitt attached to it.
Ulrick said he interviewed Wakeman.
“I asked Austin what was going on tonight. Austin stated, ‘I just snapped,’ ‘I feel trapped and that I’m not never going to get out.’ Austin went on to say that he thought he could get out through the window but was not sure what he would do once he got past it. Austin further stated that he and the other inmate worker have made jokes about getting out and running,” Ulrick said.
“I asked Austin how many times he thinks he hit the window. Austin stated that he blacked out and thinks ‘maybe a handful of times.’”
Ulrick said he asked Wakeman what his plan was if he made it out.
“Austin replied, ‘I guess run if I made it through the window,’” Ulrick added.
Ulrick said he spoke to the other inmate worker and asked him what he knew about the incident.
The inmate told him, “Wakeman started hitting the glass in the kitchen with a stove top,” the affidavit said. The inmate described the incident as ‘terrifying,’” Ulrick, said.
The inmate told Ulrick that Wakeman would make jokes about “saying ‘Bye,’” and would look at the 9th Street window and say “Bye,” according to the affidavit.
The inmate said Wakeman had been talking about escaping ever since the inmate knew him.
The inmate said he never thought anything would happen and he did not report the comments made by Wakeman because he did not think they were concerning, Ulrick said
Ulrick said he reviewed a video recording of the incident in which a jail staff member is seen leaving the main area and walking down a hallway of freezers. Ulrick said Wakeman can been seen watching the staff member walk off. Wakeman then is seen putting down a broom, turning around and grabbing the stove top burner grate. Wakeman then is seen walking with the burner grate toward the kitchen’s 9th Street wall of windows, Ulrick said.
“You see Austin raise the burner grate over his right shoulder and begin striking the window,” Ulrick said.
Ulrick said the video shows the far west window begins to crack as Wakeman continues to strike it.
“Austin struck the window with the oven grate 16 times,” Ulrick said in the affidavit.
The video shows the jail staff member return from the hallway and radio for immediate assistance. Ulrick said Wakeman continued to attempt to smash out the window until jail staff arrived to secure him in handcuffs.
Ulrick said the cost to repair the window is $1,322.99, for which the sheriff’s department is requesting restitution.
On Jan. 31, Wakeman was sentenced to two years of incarceration and one year of probation for a burglary at an Auburn laundry facility. Wakeman broke the rear window of the 15th Street Laundry, located at 1147 W. 15th St., on the morning of Aug. 11, 2021, and entered the business. Police said two plastic containers with about $600 to $700 in quarters were reported missing. At his sentencing hearing, Wakeman received credit for 175 days served in jail while that case was pending.
