AUBURN — After preaching at the 9 a.m. worship service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn Sunday, the Rev. Jon Hunter literally will walk a block-and-a-half across the street to the Cupbearer coffee shop in downtown Auburn where St. Mark’s is launching the new Classic City Church.
The new church, hosted inside the coffee shop, will conduct services every week beginning at 11 a.m.
Hunter said Classic City Church will offer another expression of church that is relaxed and a place where people can come and ask questions.
“It’s going to be a completely different style of worship,” Hunter said.
“Here (at St. Mark’s), we have a very traditional setting. We have very traditional music with organ, but at Classic City it’s going to be very modern worship.
“It’s going to be loud. We’re going to have guitars and keys and really, it’s just a different heart language for people to connect with Jesus. That’s really what we’re hoping through Classic City.
“The whole purpose of it is to reach people who don’t have a church home, who want to explore faith, who want to ask questions. We really welcome people and we want to help people start and to grow in a relationship with Jesus.”
Hunter said the messages he will deliver at Classic City Church will be similar to the messages he will preach at St. Mark’s, but will be contextualized for a different audience.
“We’re looking for people who wouldn’t normally step into a church building, I think, people who are open and searching for faith, but don’t currently have a church home, but might find it too intimidating to step into a traditional setting, and so that’s why we’re offering kind of a modern and relaxed environment,” Hunter said.
“We really want to create a space that is inviting and where people are free to ask and explore and not be afraid to ask those questions.”
Jason Slone will serve as Classic City Church’s worship leader.
“Jason’s just such a great and gifted musician. We’re really blessed to have him on our team,” Hunter said.
“I think we’re just really excited to get this going. We believe that Jesus has called us here for a time and a purpose. We believe that it’s his church and that he will do something great through this and through this community. We hope really that it blesses the community. We really want to bless people and show the love of Jesus to the people of Auburn and DeKalb County.”
