AUBURN — Four people escaped a structure fire in a rural Auburn home Monday morning.
There were no injuries, according to a spokesman for the Jackson Township Fire Department. No further information about the people inside was available.
The fire was reported at 10:54 a.m. at 5046 C.R. 45, southeast of Auburn. Jackson fire crews returned to their station after 2:30 p.m.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The fire department representative said the fire was possibly a dryer fire.
The home sustained smoke and fire damage. The fire was contained to the room where the dryer was and the basement ceiling.
Approximately 15 firefighters responded. Jackson Township crews were assisted by Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Auburn, Garrett and Waterloo firefighters. The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the family.
