WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library this week is offering fall break virtual programs.
First come, first serve take and make bags will be available at the front desk. Videos will be posted daily after 10 a.m..
Remaining activities are:
• Wednesday — Halloween salt painting;
• Thursday — DIY bouncy balls; and
• Friday — Make your own wall art.
Other crafts available are “decorate a pumpkin” and “make your own monster.”
Yoga will be offered in a free program Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Participants will be socially distanced. A waiver is required. Each participant should bring a mat and a water bottle.
Computer use is limited to 30 minutes. Masks are required for all visitors and staff. Public areas will be sanitized periodically throughout the day and after patron usage. Library materials are quarantined and sanitized after use. The library still will be providing curbside services as well.
The library is at 300 S. Wayne St. For more information, call 837-4491. Hours are Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
