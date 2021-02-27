AUBURN — The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Inc. will hold a virtual annual meeting on Tuesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will serve as the organization’s annual business meeting. All Friends of the Library members are invited to attend. New board members will be elected at the meeting. The proposed slate of officers is: Andrea Kern, president; Pat Kobiela, first vice president; Anna Muckenfuss, second vice president; Aaron Rice, treasurer; Tammy Althouse, secretary; and Pete Kempf, Bob Menzie, Dick Shankle, and Anna Every, members at large.
The friends hope to hold a celebration later this year, as pandemic conditions permit.
Friends members can access the meeting via Zoom by visiting bit.ly/FriendsofEPL2021 or calling (312) 626-6799. The meeting ID is 823 7935 4919 and the passcode is 183962.
The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization whose support makes many special library programs possible. Friends help promote the library by sponsoring activities that encourage reading and broaden the user base of the library, including Read. Do. Explore., 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, and programming throughout the year. The Friends of the Library Board pledged $11,500 in August 2020 to support library programming and initiatives.
To join the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library, visit any Eckhart Public Library location to pick up a brochure. To learn more about the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library, visit epl.lib.in.us/friends-of-the-library/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.