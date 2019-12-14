AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission Inc. has released rules for its 2020 Snowbound Writers’ Creative Writing Contest for poetry and fiction.
Short stories must not exceed 2,000 words. Poems are limited to 20 lines or less. Entrants may enter both categories, but may submit no more than three poems and one short story.
A previous first-place winner may not enter the same category for a period of two years, but may submit in another category.
Prizes of $150 will be awarded for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Judges may choose to award an honorable mention, but honorable-mention recipients do not receive monetary awards.
The contest is open to anyone 18 years or older who resides or is employed in DeKalb County.
Entries will be accepted from Jan. 1 through Feb. 15, 2020. They may be hand-delivered or mailed to Snowbound Writers’ Contest, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Writers should submit two copies of each entry along with one cover sheet for all the entries submitted listing the titles and classifications (poetry or short story). Entries must include the author’s name, address, phone number, and email address, if available. The name of the author must not appear on the actual entry. Manuscripts will not be returned. Winners will be notified approximately two months after the deadline.
Material should be double-spaced or 1/15-spaced and typewriter- or computer-generated on white paper. There should be no art work.
Winners should be able to provide their work electronically for publication purposes on the Auburn Arts Commission website, AuburnArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.