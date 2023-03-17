You don’t have to go far in any of the four counties of northeast Indiana without crossing a major U.S. or state highway or interstate or railroad tracks.
In certain circumstances, any of those could be the site of a major accident involving hazardous materials.
The Indiana toll road crosses LaGrange and Steuben counties east-west and intersects with Interstate 69 near Angola. Two major railroad lines — the Norfolk Southern and CSX — both cross through DeKalb and Noble counties.
Throw in U.S. 6, U.S. 20, U.S. 33, S.R. 1, S.R. 3 and S.R. 8 — all of which cross one or more of those railroad lines, and you have all sorts of disaster potential.
As the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio illustrated, disasters can and do happen.
They can happen here too.
That’s why emergency responders and hazardous materials teams train so they know what to do before a disaster occurs.
Jason Meek, director of DeKalb County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, plans to talk about hazards when he addresses a gathering at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Waterloo Elementary School.
His talk will address the four phases of emergency management: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
“I’m going to take the train derailment scenario and dissect it, looking at it through a mitigation standpoint, a preparedness standpoint, and response and recovery.
Mitigation measures help lessen the impact, Meek explained. Preparedness means determining threats and identify possible consequences.
“We prepare by having plans, doing training and having exercises,” he said. “I’m going to discuss the different preparedness plans we have in place.
“Not all may be specifically for train derailments, but a lot of what we do is an all hazards approach, whether it’s fires, tornadoes, train derailments, hazmat in industry, we use the same incident management system.
“We rely on a lot of the same resources; it’s just what they bring is different,” depending on the situation, Meek said.
Emergency responders participate in a variety of training programs — often with agencies in other counties.
“Last year, DeKalb and Noble counties started a partnership with a three-year exercise cycle for a train derailment” that culminated in a rail response plan, he explained.
Emergency management directors in both counties conducted a workshop. This summer, they want to do a tabletop plan. Next year, they want to do a functional exercise, all dealing with rail.
In addition to the Waterloo program, Meek is hoping to conduct a similar discussion in Garrett.
The East Palestine derailment involved 10 cars containing hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride.
As Matt Getts reported in a News Sun story earlier this month, a hazardous materials spill from a train derailment has already happened in the region — March 28, 2012 west of Ligonier. In that derailment, 22 cars derailed very close to the Elkhart River.
“Fortunately, it happened in a rural area and didn’t have the same effect that it did in East Palestine,” Noble County Emergency Management executive director Gabe Creech said in that article.
Creech said a hazardous material spill “is our top threat in Noble County,” as hazardous materials are routinely moving through the area.
“Things like Bakken crude oil, methyl ethyl ketone and even vinyl chloride are transported along both lines on a weekly basis,” Creech said. “All three of those chemicals are highly flammable and could cause major issues if a train would derail in a town or city. We could see what the short-term effects were in East Palestine as the incident was happening, but the long-term effects may take years to see.”
In July 2021, a train derailed near Auburn, but no hazardous materials were involved.
Meek said his March 30 talk will outline what emergency responders will do and what the general public should expect should an East Palestine-type incident happen here.
“Once (responders) arrive on scene, that’s where the size-up starts and we determine what is the problem, where is it going, what are the hazards associated with it?” Meek explained. “Everything I’m covering in this program, I’m walking through those steps with the community.”
Creech said the railroads don’t notify the county when hazardous materials are coming through. In the event of a derailment, emergency responders would have to find the conductor to get a manifest, which would show the contents carried by every car.
“If a derailment were to happen in Noble County, we would likely have to do evacuations or have people shelter in place depending on what the situation dictates,” Creech said.
Depending on the nature of the chemical, wind speed and direction, and whether a fire is involved all factor into determining areas to be evacuated.
“We do all hazardous preparedness,” Meek said. “We talk about all of those transportation hazards; it’s not just rail. It’s roadway and air.
“The industrial piece, tornadoes, earthquakes, we have to be prepared for all of those,” he stated. “We really emphasize in the emergency services arena all hazard preparedness.”
Responders must consider several questions and factors.
“It’s a lot of the same resources, a lot of the same people. The plans overlap each other; it’s just what is the hazard?” Meek said.
“Where did it happen? Is it in a populated or unpopulated area? What are the properties of that hazard? What are the cascading effects of that hazard?”
Every county is required to conduct an annual Local Emergency Planning Committee training exercise in order to receive hazardous materials funding. That committee is comprised of representatives from fire, police, EMS, hospital, health, industry and media, and meets on a regular basis.
Waived the past two years due to COVID-19, that LEPC training is required once again.
“We want to be transparent,” Meek said of the March 30 program. “If people think of stuff or want information down the road, just reach out and we’ll do the best we can at getting everybody what they need.”
News Sun reporter Matt Getts also contributed to this story.
