Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — Steuben/DeKalb Joint Drainage Board, Steuben County Community Center, Commissioner’s Room, Suite 2H.
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, Utility Office, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — American Rescue Plan Committee, meeting at the Waterloo Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St., to discuss suggestions for possible uses of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.