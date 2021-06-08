AUBURN — Moderna vaccinations, first or second doses, will be available at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St. Auburn, on Wednesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 17.
People are asked to call the Health Department at (260)925-2220 for a specific appointment time.
There is no cost involved, and limited appointments are available. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to receive a vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.