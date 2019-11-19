WATERLOO — The Waterloo Main Street is preparing for its late-night Holiday Train party on Nov. 30.
Waterloo is not an official stop for the Canadian Pacific railroad’s 21st running of the Holiday Train, but the town is holding its third annual block party to make waiting fun for those who want to see it.
“New this year, we have a great band we found in Nashville, Tennessee, coming to play at the event,” said Tena Woenker, Waterloo town manager.
“The Taylors and The Mama Tried Band were playing in Nashville when we were there recently for a conference. When my coworker and I heard the Taylors were originally from Fort Wayne, we connected with them — and now they are driving all the way to Waterloo to play. We’re so excited this great band can be part of the fun! And they get to visit relatives for Thanksgiving, too. It’s working out for all of us.”
The Holiday Train has traveled through Waterloo for several years on its route from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, to Chicago, gradually growing an audience of fans who park and wait in their cars to see the beautifully lit train whiz past.
The train is expected to make this year’s trip on Saturday, Nov. 30, passing through Waterloo between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The party will be a family-friendly event, though the hours are well past bedtime, Woenker said.
Activities will begin at 8 p.m. with a tree-lighting ceremony in Francis Thomson Memorial Park and Excelsior Art Academy and Youth Theatre students singing Christmas songs.
The Taylors and Mama Tried Band will play from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with a mix of classic rock and country cover songs and some of their own music.
The mother-daughter duo features vocals by Amanda Taylor, while her mother, Paula Jo, adds harmonies and plays lead guitar. Paula Jo Taylor was featured in Guitar World Magazine as its pick for a top-10 female guitarist. Amanda is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter. Born in Fort Wayne into a musical family, Amanda’s love and passion for country music began when she started performing with her family band at the age of 13.
Admission to the event is free, and in keeping with a Holiday Train tradition, the town is collecting donations of canned goods for the local food pantry, Warm a Heart. Dry goods and cans with pull-tops are suggested.
Food and art
Highlights of the evening will include food and beverages served by the River A Smokin’ Q, Mad Anthony, the Waterloo Fire Department, Warm A Heart and Jeremiah’s Coffee Shop.
Artists have been invited to display their wares for a holiday market. There will be an opportunity for photos in the park pavilion with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
In addition to activities in a large, heated tent, there will be activities in the community room at the historic Waterloo Depot. The station will be open for Amtrak passengers, as well. Visitors to the station can explore its photo displays of Waterloo history.
“There was speculation last year about whether the Holiday Train lights would be on — and they were. We believe they will be lit this year, too,” Woenker said. “A lot of people have learned about the Holiday Train through social media and seek it out, even if its route is not posted. They’ve had to slow down because we had such a crowd!”
Concerns were expressed in the past after hundreds of people gathered along the tracks across Ohio and Indiana to see the Holiday Train, she said. Railroad officials from both Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern want to ensure safety precautions are taken, so Waterloo leaders are asking train watchers to be extra careful by staying at least 15 feet from the tracks and crossing only at marked intersections with gates, Woenker said.
Railroad security personnel will be in Waterloo to ensure safety, but people should know it is not only unsafe but also a crime to trespass on the tracks. Woenker said. Drones are not allowed to fly over the tracks.
More information is on the Waterloo website, waterlooin.gov.
