Greg A. Lantz, 52, Auburn
Seat — DeKalb Central school board at-large.
Education — Bachelor’s degree in public sector management, Indiana University School of Public & Environmental Affairs, Bloomington, 1992; Project Management Professional Certification, Project Management Institute, 2016-present; Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation Developer Certification, SS&C Blue Prism, 2019-present.
Work/career experience — I spent my first six years after college as a store manager for various regional and national pharmacy drug store chains, during a period when the industry was consolidating and going through significant changes. I believe this experience has given me insight into how we can provide educational pathways related to these experiences, as well as provide a level of accountability to the extracurricular funds, which has over $1 million dollars roll through them annually. I have a simply and practical solution.
In addition to my retail experience, I have about 18 years of manufacturing experience in various roles that included developing business process best practice and governance, raw materials and production scheduling, detailed forecasting, project management, and leveraging my IT skills to improve the processes for all. I was also contracted to manage an IT project for a large manufacturing company, which I feel will assist in the IN-Mac program that is currently in-flight at DeKalb Central.
Currently, I am a certified Blue Prism RPA (Robotic Process Automation) developer for a large financial institution. This opportunity has given me insight into how we are changing the way people work and what skillsets will be valuable to businesses in the future.
Spouse/children — I am currently married to my lovely wife Holly (Morton) Lantz for just over eight years and am a proud father of three sons that are 27, 25, and 23. All five of us graduated from DeKalb High School after attending kindergarten in the school system. We are also proud grandparents of three granddaughters.
Hobbies — Golf, Indy Car racing, live music, gardening, DIY projects, and learning from others.
Volunteer/community leadership — DeKalb County Central United School Board Trustee; Auburn Redevelopment Commission non-voting member; coached or assisted coached little league baseball, football, soccer and softball.
Why are you running for school board?
I ran for the school board four years ago because I wanted to help ensure our kids, teachers, and support staff have all the tools and resources they needed for a world class education in a complex world. I believe we have a caring and talented staff throughout the school district however, I believe we are on the wrong track from a strategic perspective. I feel accountability and collaboration will set the district on the right path that is in the best interest of all kids and our community.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
Having been a project manager for a good portion of my career, I have a detailed knowledge of how important governance and accountability are to the success of a project and organization. A project manager of a cross function team requires an understanding of every functional area’s role and responsibility to mitigate risk to all stakeholders (the community) and ensure the organization’s continued success.
Having a manufacturing career for just under 20 years, has also opened many doors of opportunity for me. Most importantly, it allowed me to provide for my family and be active in their educational and extracurricular activities while continuing my personal professional development/education. I am grateful the administration and school board are actively leading and supporting the IN-Mac program for manufacturing.
In summary, I believe my diverse business background and personal commitment to my continued education and development, make me the strongest candidate for the position.
Goals, if elected — My goals if elected are to continue to build trust and collaboration between the community and school district. One way to accomplish this is by holding the decision makers accountable while also holding our community members accountable. Collaboration is the key to success. We recently held a discussion on safety and only a handful of community members attended. I believe it is the responsibility of the school board to find out why this event was not well attended and what could we have done differently to improve community collaboration.
After nearly four years on the school board, I have seen the frustrations of the staff and the community and know all are focused on the same mission, our children, and their futures. I believe better communication and clear expectations for all involved will give DeKalb graduates a competitive advantage as well as retain our talented teachers and staff members.
I would also like to see Country Meadow and Waterloo elementary schools get new playground equipment. I think that should be a number one priority.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
In the coming year, I believe inflation will be the biggest challenge facing our school system. As the cost of living continues to rise, this will put pressure on parents to provide for basic needs and I am concerned this will contribute to the number of mental health issues that have been increasing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am also concerned this will result in adding more strain to the very few mental health professionals that are already overwhelmed today. I feel the school district and community need to work together to find innovative solutions and/or tools to ensure the mental well being of our students. I believe together, we can find suitable tools that are effective, we can all feel safer sending our kids to school.
I would fully support evaluating the Lifewise Academy program, or any other similar program that focuses on our children’s self-worth as a potential solution. Even if the program only helped a small number of our kids, is it not worthy of discussions within our community?
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
In over 30 years of managing operations, people, and/or projects, my experience has proven a positive and inclusive work culture is obtained by managers being honest, fair, and consistent. This type of culture will foster innovation and creativity. We also need to look at the entire compensation package, wages plus benefits, and understand if that is in alignment with the needs of all our staff members. Together we can build a model that works best for our community and do not need to “keep up with the Jones’.”
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
All five board members need to do a better job of educating the community the requirements needed to be a substitute teacher and how it can help their child’s education. The school district and community members need to work together to ensure we are in alignment regarding student behavior so all teachers (not just substitutes) can implement the lesson plans for the classroom and not babysit children when they should be learning. I believe there needs to be a community contract/commitment with reasonable expectations for district staff as well. This will go a long way in building trust not only in the schools, but also trust that the parents have the back of our teachers and support staff. As a former single parent for 12 years, I can offer up lessons I learned to make things easier for all stakeholders.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not what more can be done?
The variables that affect safety are ever changing, therefore, the strategy needs to evolve with the current climate. I will fully support programs that will allow our local and state police to spend more time interacting with our students in our schools and allowing them to continue to educate our children as well.
How should area schools address bullying issues within their walls and online?
I believe having a commitment with the community to work with the school district to develop a solid plan to creating a work and learning environment that is honest, fair, and consistent for all children will go a long way to mitigate bullying activities.
Our local and state law enforcement officers play an important role in educating the kids and community on bullying through education and engagement. The folks are already engaged with our kids and community members at various local little league and school sponsored events, and I would like to help champion more ways to do this moving forward.
Leading by example and putting integrity and personal responsibility at the forefront will also go a long way to curb bullying.
Additional comments:
Examples of my accomplishments in my time on the board: implemented board work sessions, previously board only met once a month as a group and interacted with the administration individually and in groups of two, shouldn’t the board of a $42 million-dollar public corporation meet as a group more often?; championed two-year teacher contract and base pay increase for teachers at the top of the pay scale, previously received a $1,500 stipend; suggested accepting credit cards for concessions and ticket sales.
Other suggestions that have not gained traction that I feel would be beneficial: Turn the CCC into a trade and technology center, it would make a great location for the IN-Mac manufacturing and technology academy; add a point of service software system to track extracurricular revenues and create educational pathways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.