Defendant Terry Sands II, center, is escorted into the DeKalb County Courthouse in March for his initial hearing in connection with the March 3 death of Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey. On Tuesday, Judge Adam Squiller granted a request for a change of venue, approving an agreement between prosecution and defense attorneys to move Sands’ trial to Wabash Circuit Court in Wabash County, where Judge Robert McCallen presides.