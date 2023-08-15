AUBURN — A Wabash County jury will hear the case of the man charged with the murder of an Indiana State Police officer on Interstate 69 near Auburn if the case goes to trial.
Attorneys for Terry Dewaine Sands II of the 1100 block of West National Avenue, Marion, say Sands is unable to receive a fair trial in DeKalb County and filed a motion in DeKalb Superior Court I to have the case moved.
Sands was the suspect driver involved in a crash that claimed the life of Indiana State Police officer Master Trooper James R. Bailey in March.
In addition to the murder charge, Sands also is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 felony; operating with a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe is seeking the penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
Tuesday, a hearing on the motion for a change of venue took place in DeKalb Superior Court I.
At the outset of the hearing, Judge Adam Squiller noted prosecuting and defense attorneys in the case had been attempting to come to an agreement and had done so.
Sands is represented by DeKalb County public defenders Mark Olivero and Kevin Likes.
Reviewing the agreement, Olivero said the parties had agreed on moving the trial to Wabash Circuit Court in Wabash County, where Judge Robert McCallen presides.
The trial originally had been scheduled to take place in DeKalb County March 1-8, 2024. Olivero requested the dates be modified to begin March 4, 2024 and span two full weeks, through March 15, 2024, if necessary.
Blythe confirmed details of the agreement related by Olivero were correct. He said they jointly selected Wabash County.
“It was suitable,” Blythe said. “They’re willing to accommodate us.”
Squiller commended the Wabash Circuit Court and its staff, saying they have been “extraordinarily accommodating to our request.”
Squiller described the agreement as “wholly appropriate” and approved the agreement in the event that if a jury trial is necessary, it will take place in Wabash Circuit Court. Squiller also adjusted the trial dates to March 4-15, 2024.
In the motion for a change of venue that was filed in May, Olivero contended that Sands is unable to receive a fair trial in DeKalb County because of:
• Public hostility against the defendant;
• Public outrage over the offense;
• Prejudicial news reporting or editorializing which castigates the defendant;
• Speculative opinions as to the personality and character of the accused;
• Disclosures of inadmissible evidence; and
• The existence and contents of confessions or prior criminal records.
An exhibit included with the motion contains multiple reports that appeared in The Star newspaper about the incident, subsequent court hearings, Trooper Bailey and Bailey’s funeral.
Sands’ attorneys also have filed a motion for funds to hire mitigation specialist Micki Rushton in Sands’ case.
In the motion, they note that Sands is indigent. If convicted of the murder of Trooper Bailey, Sands will be subjected to the penalty phase at which the jury will be required to determine whether an aggravating circumstance exists beyond a reasonable doubt and whether it outweighs any mitigating circumstances, according to the motion.
In addition to seven mitigating circumstances, the Indiana legislature has included “(a)ny other circumstances appropriate for consideration,” the motion states.
In a death penalty case, both the U.S. and Indiana Supreme Courts have recognized that mitigating circumstances include virtually “any aspect of a defendant’s character or record and any of the circumstances of the offense that the defendant proffers as a basis for a sentence less than death,” according to the motion.
Because of the severity of the penalty, the Indiana legislature has chosen to treat life without parole cases identically to death penalty cases, requiring the same procedures including consideration and weighing of aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the motion states.
Sands’ attorneys argue a mitigation investigation is necessary to determine whether there is any evidence of mitigating circumstances. This requires a full investigation of Sands’ life and background including family school, employment and medical history, they said.
Failure to conduct such a mitigation investigation would deprive Sands of effective assistance of counsel, they added in the motion.
Rushton’s fees would be $125 per hour. Her qualifications were included with the motion.
They argue that the requested assistance of Rushton is essential for Sands to have a fair trial and sentencing.
A hearing on the request is scheduled for Sept. 19, along with a pretrial conference.
