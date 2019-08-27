Officers arrest 28
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 28 people from Aug. 19 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jacob Bowling, 23, of the 17900 block of Wesley Chapel Road, Churubusco, was arrested Aug. 19 at 11:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zachary Schmitt, 33, of the 100 block of Cynthia Road, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested Aug. 19 at 4:21 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bryan White, 27, of the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 19 at 9:04 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mikel Gottschalk, 22, of the 1600 block of Orkney Lane, New Haven, was arrested Aug. 19 at 9:49 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Fike, 32, of the 300 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 19 by the Auburn Police Department on a probation revocation petition.
Colton Eidenier, 24, of the 7700 block of South 100 East, Blanding, Utah, was arrested Aug. 20 at 1:31 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Teresa Wood, 32, of the 300 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 20 at 12:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession or use of a precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Hunter Hills, 20, of the 4600 block of Woodridge Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 20 at 12:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Lance Pepple, 48, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 1192E, LaGrange, was arrested Aug. 20 at 1:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brittny Shoudel of the 900 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 20 at 6:29 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Patrick Davidson, 40, of the 1400 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 20 at 5:57 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Raymond Tracey, 33, of the 100 block of West Pearl Street, Ashley, was arrested Aug. 21 at 1:19 a.m. by the Ashley Marshal’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Terrell Brown, 33, of the 400 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 21 at 10:46 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eleisha Morris, 38, of the 400 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 21 at 11:24 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Daniel McMahon, 44, of the 500 block of North Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Aug. 22 at 10:12 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kayleighianna Woolard, 18, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Thursday at 5:30 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Hayden Putman, 26, of the 200 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested Thursday at 9:38 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor. According to an Auburn Police report, Putman was arrested after he crashed his moped at the corner of 7th and Depot streets in west Auburn. He suffered a cut to his left thumb, a scrape on his right knee and abrasions to his face. He reportedly declined medical treatment.
Travis Egly, 22, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested Friday at 7:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Devin Dillon, 21, of the 2400 block of Wallace Avenue, Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 2:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing a Schedule I, II or III substance, a Level 2 felony; dealing in cocaine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bryanna Sprague, 23, of the 200 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested Friday at 5:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nathan Conn, 38, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Friday at 7:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged contempt of court.
Erick Swartz, 31, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested Saturday at 12:06 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor.
Spencer Sistevaris, 20, of the 2000 block of East Gump Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Saturday at 9:24 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Alvarado, 24, of the 300 block of West Sheridan Street, Garrett, was arrested Sunday at 12:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Ricky Flores, 22, of the 1500 block of St. Charles, Almada, California, was arrested Sunday at 1:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Frank Bard, 44, of the 200 block of Park Lane, Butler, was arrested Sunday at 2:17 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Hopkins, 38, of the 600 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested Sunday at 2:17 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with dealing in methamphetamine as a Level 2 and Level 3 felony.
Michael Soule, 45, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Sunday at 9:11 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement.
