AUBURN — Sunday’s 2022 Garage Cruise, sponsored each year by the National Auto and Truck Museum, offers enthusiasts a wide range of car memorabilia, vintage signs, street rods, muscle cars, classic autos, monster trucks and many other projects in various stages of completion.
Collectors at six sites have been busy sprucing up their garages and polishing chrome and glass in preparation for the annual tour around Auburn and DeKalb County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rick Purdy and Visit DeKalb are teaming up at 1601 S. Van Buren St., across from the ACD Museum in Auburn for their “Old Timers Stop,” featuring a mix of vehicles owned by “Auburn car guys.”
Purdy’s 1931 Auburn 8-100 and his 1952 Ford station wagon will be lining the street, along with International Harvester trucks from the 1930s and 1950s, a 1931 Cord L-29, 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass and a NASCAR 700-horsepower Pro Cup racing car, among others with local owners.
The Visitors Bureau will be open inside as a rest stop along the way for travelers from just down the street to across the country.
Dan Stoner is opening his garage lined with hundreds of advertising signs and vintage oil cans, old bicycles, a go-cart fashioned from war-era steel and a collection of shift knobs and Hurst shifters. A Mopar man at heart, Stoner will also present his own collection of classic cars plus a rare, 1950s Silver Pidgeon scooter by Mitsubishi at his home located just south of U.S. 6 at 3074 C.R. 57, between Waterloo and Butler.
Meanwhile, Kerry Peel has been busy putting final touches on his collection of vintage gas pumps, many of which were made in northeast Indiana, including visible gas cylinder Wayne Pumps and Tokheim models topped with colorful globes.
Located south of Corunna at 3129 S.R. 327, his oversized garage houses neon signs, metal signage and memorabilia, and a collection of various vintage ice cream advertising signs. Of note is a retro Dairy Queen lighted sign and an oversized, lighted ice-cream cone statue.
He and his wife, Leslie Peel, executive director of the ACD Festival, travel the country in search of unique items to enhance the assortment of unique items on display. It’s not just the collecting, but the history behind these items they find fulfilling, Kerry said.
The tour also will offer a behind-the-scenes look at three other shops in and around Auburn and DeKalb County:
• the National Auto and Truck Museum, 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place in Auburn. Visitors will be able to see the projects that volunteers are working on as well as the cars and team members that recently completed The Great Race;
• the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Conservation Center, next to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at 1600 Wayne St., Auburn. Guests will see classic cars being maintained by the museum’s volunteer pit crew and visit the “secret storage building” housing automotive treasures; and
• The International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame, 541 W. Main St., Butler. The museum will be opening its doors for tour participants to view their collection of monster trucks and related items.
The admission donation is $5 for one site or $10 for all six stops. Tickets may be purchased at the National Auto and Truck Museum at 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn, or any of the Garage Tour stops. For more information, call the National Auto and Truck Museum at 925-9100.
