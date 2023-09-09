Norman Rockwell comes to Butler

DeKalb County artist Amy Buchs recently completed a Norman Rockwell-themed mural on the side of the Workers World building in downtown Butler. She described this as her most difficult mural to date.

BUTLER — DeKalb County artist Amy Buchs brought her talents to Butler once again, creating a Norman Rockwell-themed mural on the side of the Workers World building at 240 S. Broadway.

“This was the most difficult painting so far,” Buchs said. “When Johnny Buss, the building owner, shared his vision to have a Norman Rockwell-themed design, I was instantly excited but I knew it would involve a lot of detail.”

