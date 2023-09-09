Norman Rockwell comes to Butler

BUTLER — DeKalb County artist Amy Buchs brought her talents to Butler once again, creating a Norman Rockwell-themed mural on the side of the Workers World building at 240 S. Broadway.
“This was the most difficult painting so far,” Buchs said. “When Johnny Buss, the building owner, shared his vision to have a Norman Rockwell-themed design, I was instantly excited but I knew it would involve a lot of detail.”
The finished mural features six workers, each from different Rockwell paintings, Buchs explained.
“Norman Rockwell was able to make images that evoke emotional responses,” she said. “His paintings not only celebrated work and everyday simple joys but also patriotism and family loyalty.
“They are nostalgic and an excellent choice by the decision makers in Butler for a town mural. The luck I have to be the one to paint it is much appreciated. It was a difficult design but I felt ‘Rockwell Nostalgia’ every day and hope viewers can do the same.”
At the far left is a lineman strapped on a high electrical pole bundled with warm clothes and tools. Next to him is a welder in action under a full helmet reaching far above his head to do his job.
“The pounding metal smith is from a painting where two strong men are in competition to pound out horseshoes,” Buchs said. “His leather apron and the anvil were fun to paint but Rockwell was much better at making him look sweaty than I did.”
An iconic figure from the World War II era is Rosie the Riveter. “Rosie the Riveter is the choice for this mural design but not painted by Rockwell,” Buchs explained. “Rosie represents the women war workers of the 1940s. She became the feminist touchstone of blue collar women workers.
“Rockwell created his version but J. Howard Miller painted this 1942 design for a poster for Westinghouse Electric Corporation.”
The next image, Buchs explained, is a Rockwell farmer sifting his soil through his hands.
Buchs said she added a little personal flavor with this one. “I took some liberties with this figure by adding a Marvin name badge. Marvin was my dad who farmed and was one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known,” she said.
“Dad identifies with this Rockwell figure also because he appreciated soil. He would call soil money so in the soil falling to the pile from his hands, I mixed in a few coins. Taking these minor liberties with designs is not only fun but adds interest and meaning.”
Completing the mural at the far right is an architect or engineer holding the blueprints and rolling up his sleeves as a symbol of “The plans are finished, now let’s get to work.”
While painting, Buchs said she was often greeted by curious passersby who enjoyed watching her work.
“While painting in public nice passers-by offer encouraging words that are helpful and appreciated,” she said. “Many remind me to appreciate my God given gift.
“Like everyone, I was born with God given gifts. Those gifts are the ability to LEARN, not the ability to draw and paint. There were specific seeing and thinking techniques taught and practiced in college and beyond that enabled me to make art.
“When we believe abilities are the gifts, we have a fixed mindset. Fixed mindsets hold us back from learning,” Buchs said. “An objective when teaching art in high school was to teach the same seeing and thinking techniques that I learned to enable students.
“Student learners who believed that there is an ‘art gene’ and they did not get it struggled unnecessarily. Like learning languages, math, science, dance moves, etc., there are key concepts that can be learned and practiced by everyone.
“My hope is the same as all educators out there. It is that no one struggles unnecessarily or dismisses opportunities due to a belief that they did not get the gene,” she said. “God did gift us all with wonderful and enjoyable abilities to learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.