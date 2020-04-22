AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley has posted his weekly message to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“My update this week starts off with a thank you from the Auburn Police Department. Chief McCoy shared with me that the APD has been the recipient of generous food donations by the community. Like all first responders, they are an essential service and are actively working to protect the community during this time — even in situations where they risk being exposed to the coronavirus themselves. The APD is very appreciative of the display of community support.
“I know this continues to be a financially challenging time for many individuals and businesses, so I want to share a few more resources:
“Brightpoint is committed to helping individuals and families mitigate the causes and conditions of poverty. They have several resources to assist those impacted economically by COVID-19. Brightpoint staff are available at 260-423-3546 or gethelp@mybrightpoint.org, Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. or Friday, 8 a.m.–12 noon. Some of the key resources include:
“COFA (Not yet launched): Assistance with housing, transportation, utility and general needs to combat the economic effects of COVID-19.
“Certified Indiana Navigators: Free help to individuals and families who apply for, use and maintain public health insurance. If you have lost your job and your employer insurance, Navigators can help you review your options.
“Energy Assistance: Assistance for a portion of your energy bills.
“Congressman Jim Banks also shared about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Low income residents who need assistance paying their energy bills should call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) toll-free at 866-674-6327 or visit https://liheapch.acf.hhs.gov/db/index.php.
“Businesses
“The Brightpoint Development Fund has created a COVID-19 Express Loan for businesses in northeast Indiana impacted by the pandemic. Businesses in DeKalb and other nearby counties are eligible for loans up to $20,000 with zero upfront costs. Immediate deferred payment options are also available.
“The Downtown Auburn Business Association (DABA) recently shared the Save Small Businesses grant program. It is sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Learn more about it here: https://savesmallbusiness.com.
“Local Health Resources
“Parkview DeKalb Hospital asked that we continue to remind citizens about the resources available to them.
“COVID-19 Website: https://www.parkview.com/patients-visitors/covid-19
“Virtual Tools/TeleHealth: https://www.parkview.com/patients-visitors/care-from-home
“Parkview has done a very good job of preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re working with them to help ensure they have what they need to handle the impact and demand on resources and supplies.
“Construction for Skate Park Beginning
“One final update: As we all wait for warmer weather, crews have begun working on construction of the skate park. Some community members are raising money for the park in memory of Mitchell Stockwell. Mitch was very excited about the skate park being built and adamant about making sure it happened. If you’d like to donate in his name, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/auburn-indiana-skate-park.
“#INthistogether”
I continue to pray for our community and all those impacted by the pandemic. We will get through this. Brighter days are ahead for our community. #INthistogether
